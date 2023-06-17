Jones was arrested Friday after two firearms were found in his travel luggage at Logan International Airport in Boston, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The Patriots announced in a statement that they are aware of the 25-year-old's arrest and are in the process of gathering more information surrounding the incident. Jones, a 2022 fourth-round pick out of Arizona State, is scheduled for arraignment next week in East Boston District Court and faces charges of possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of the airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device. As a rookie last season, the cornerback played in 13 games (two starts) and tallied 30 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.