Hollister (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers.

With Hollister and Rob Gronkowski (back/ankle) both unable to play, Dwayne Allen is left as the Patriots' lone tight end Sunday night. Allen's failure to capitalize on similar opportunities in the past suggests Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Chris Hogan and James White are more likely to be the beneficiaries in terms of target volume.

