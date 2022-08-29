Meyers (leg) was present for Monday's practice, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
The report notes that Meyers, who exited Friday's preseason finale early, was sporting a sleeve on his left leg and appeared to be limited in his participation Monday. While it's possible that Meyers' name appears on the Patriots' Week 1 injury report, the wideout's presence on the field suggests that his regular season availability is in no danger. Looking ahead, Meyers is slated to maintain a key role in a New England wide receiver corps that also includes newcomer DeVante Parker, as well as returnees Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor.
More News
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: One catch in preseason loss•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Looking good in training camp•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Quiet night against Panthers•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Participating in training camp•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: Signs second-round tender•
-
Patriots' Jakobi Meyers: No serious injury•