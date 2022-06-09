Meyers (undisclosed) said Thursday that his minicamp participation has been limited by "pretty much normal bumps and bruises," Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal reports.

With no serious injury to report, Meyers should be fine for training camp at the end of July. He'll have more competition for targets this year after the Patriots traded for WR DeVante Parker, but the impact of any lost volume could be offset by improved efficiency, especially if QB Mac Jones takes a big step forward in his second NFL season. Meyers seems to expect as much, responding "Capital YES," when reporters asked him Thursday if he sees Jones taking ownership of the New England offense, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. "We're all trying to catch up to what's in his mind, his vision," Meyers said of the 23-year-old Jones.