White (personal) rejoined the Patriots for practice Wednesday, Andrew Callahan of The Springfield Republican reports.
Damien Harris (finger) also returned to practice, joining White, Rex Burkhead, Sony Michel and J.J. Taylor to give the team five healthy running backs. White's role as the primary pass catcher seems secure, but everything else in the backfield appears up for grabs, and it is worth noting that White was limited to 30 percent snap share and three targets in his lone appearance this season (Week 1 vs. Miami). However, the Patriots had 42 rush attempts and only 19 passes in that season opener against the Dolphins, whereas the past two weeks saw Cam Newton featured more often as a passer (44 and 28 throws).