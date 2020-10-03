Stidham and the Patriots will not play the Chiefs during their scheduled Sunday time, though the NFL hopes to move the game to Monday or Tuesday after players from both sides tested positive for COVID-19.

Stidham might be thrust into a pivotal role should the game eventually be played after Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Cam Newton had tested positive for COVID-19. Chiefs practice squad QB Jordan Ta'amu also tested positive for COVID-19 according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, thus kicking-starting the delay. Brian Hoyer had been the only active QB besides Newton for the Patriots through the first three weeks, but it was Stidham who was projected to be the starting signal caller prior to the offseason signing of the former MVP. If this game is played Monday or Tuesday, it's not clear who will act as the starting QB as of this moment.