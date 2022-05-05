Following the Patriots' selection of Bailey Zappe in the fourth round of the recent NFL Draft, Stidham has added competition for a roster spot, Matthew Fairburn of The Athletic reports.

With veteran Brian Hoyer also in the backup mix behind starter Mac Jones, it looks like Stidham could be the odd man out in the Patriots' signal-caller equation, with Zappe's spot with the team presumably secure. Stidham, a 2019 fourth-rounder out of Auburn, is approaching the final year of his rookie contract.