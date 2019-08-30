Patriots' Jarrett Stidham: Shows chemistry with Thomas
Stidham completed 18 of 28 passes for 225 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Thursday's 31-29 loss to the Giants in the preseason finale. He also rushed seven times for 50 yards and lost a fumble.
Stidham played the entire game, as New England wanted to get an extended look at its rookie fourth-rounder. He also got to work with some of the team's heavy artillery on the outside -- Julian Edelman played the opening drive, while both Demaryius Thomas and Josh Gordon played the first five. Stidham was most effective throwing to Thomas -- the two connected seven times for 87 yards, including touchdowns of 35 and three yards. Despite this promising performance, Stidham will open the season third on the depth chart behind veterans Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer.
