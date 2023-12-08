Smith-Schuster (ankle) is active for Thursday night's game against the Steelers, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Smith-Schuster approached the contest listed as questionable after being listed as a limited participant on practice reports Monday through Wednesday, but he'll be available Thursday, unlike Demario Douglas (concussion), DeVante Parker (knee) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder). In the Patriots' 6-0 loss to the Chargers in Week 13, Smith-Schuster recorded just one catch for 11 yards on three targets. The veteran wideout remains a speculative lineup option versus Pittsburgh, given his modest overall production this season and the overall state of New England's offense ahead of Week 14 action.