Smith-Schuster (undisclosed) remained sidelined during Tuesday's minicamp practice, Paul Perillo of the Patriots' official site reports.

Smith-Schuster, who dealt with a knee issue at the end of last season while with the Chiefs, has yet to practice in front of reporters since signing with the Patriots in March due to an unspecified injury, Zack Cox of NESN.com notes. While the team could simply be playing it safe with the veteran wide receiver with an eye toward having him ready for training camp, Smith-Schuster's absence this spring cost him a chance to build valuable chemistry with QB Mac Jones. As things stand, when healthy the 26-year-old has a chance to head a wide receiver corps that also includes DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton and Kendrick Bourne, but it's worth noting that free agent DeAndre Hopkins is set to visit New England this week.