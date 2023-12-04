Smith-Schuster (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimate.

Smith-Schuster played 59 offensive snaps in this past Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Chargers but totaled just one catch for 11 yards on three targets. New England's banged up at wide receiver -- Demario Douglas (concussion) and Kayshon Boutte (shoulder) were listed as non-participants Monday, while DeVante Parker (knee) was limited -- but Smith-Schuster's problem this season has been a lack of production rather than a lack of playing time. Even if he suits up Thursday against the Steelers and the other receivers don't, Smith-Schuster's upside will be limited considering he has recorded 15 or more receiving yards in only one game since Week 3.