Smith-Schuster was on the field for 59 of a possible 64 snaps on offense in Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Chargers, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Despite leading the Patriots' wide receivers in playing time Sunday, Smith-Schuster recorded just one catch for 11 yards on three targets in the contest. With the team's offense continuing to struggle, Smith-Schuster doesn't hold much fantasy lineup appeal ahead of Thursday night's game against the Steelers.