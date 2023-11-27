Smith-Schuster, who logged 44 of a possible 68 snaps on offense in Sunday's 10-7 loss to the Giants, caught two of his four targets in the contest for 10 yards, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

With DeVante Parker back after a two-game absence, Smith-Schuster maintained a key role in the Patriots' Week 12 wide receiver corps, but that didn't result in much production in an offense that continues to struggle. Regardless of whether Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe starts at QB this weekend against the Chargers, Smith-Schuster profiles as low-percentage fantasy option.