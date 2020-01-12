Play

Patriots' Julian Edelman: Offseason procedures on tap

Edelman is expected to undergo a pair of offseason procedures, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports.

Per the report, the Patriots' top pass catcher is in line to have a scope to identify and help remove a loose body in his left knee, as well as undergo a procedure to repair the AC joint in his left shoulder. In other news, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports that Edelman, who was "arrested Saturday night in Beverly Hills, California, and cited for misdemeanor vandalism" is as a result scheduled to appear in court on April 13. With the Patriots eliminated from the playoffs, Edelman should have ample time to recover physically in advance of training camp, while the fallout from Saturday's incident, while something to follow, doesn't seem likely to be major.

