Patriots' Julian Edelman: Offseason procedures on tap
Edelman is expected to undergo a pair of offseason procedures, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reports.
Per the report, the Patriots' top pass catcher is in line to have a scope to identify and help remove a loose body in his left knee, as well as undergo a procedure to repair the AC joint in his left shoulder. In other news, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports that Edelman, who was "arrested Saturday night in Beverly Hills, California, and cited for misdemeanor vandalism" is as a result scheduled to appear in court on April 13. With the Patriots eliminated from the playoffs, Edelman should have ample time to recover physically in advance of training camp, while the fallout from Saturday's incident, while something to follow, doesn't seem likely to be major.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: May need offseason surgery•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Rushes for score in playoff loss•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Suits up versus Titans•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Logs limited practice•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Limited at practice Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Report: Divisional Round
As you get ready for Divisional round playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC East.
-
What will Rivera, Scott Turner do in DC?
Combining the history of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner's son and new OC Scott Turner gives some...
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...