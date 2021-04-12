Edelman (knee) has announced his retirement from football, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Edelman noted in a statement Monday that "due to an injury last year," he'd be ending his playing career. The 34-year-old thus concludes a productive NFL run that began in 2009, when the Patriots selected him out of Kent State (where Edelman played QB) in the seventh round. The three-time Super Bowl champion finishes up his career with 620 catches for 6,822 yards and 36 TDs in 137 regular-season NFL games, all with New England.
