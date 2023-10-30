Dugger had nine tackles (seven solo) including one sack and an interception in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Dolphins.

Dugger intercepted Tua Tagovailoa in the first quarter on a pass inteded for Tyreek Hill which subsequently led to a 24-yard touchdown pass to Kendrick Bourne. Dugger followed that up with a sack on Tagovailoa in the second quarter, though the Dolphins were still able to score a touchdown on the drive. Dugger leads the Patriots defense in tackles over eight games with 57 total (38 solo) and is on pace to surpass his mark of 78 from last year. For the second straight game, he played in 100 percent of the defensive snaps Sunday.