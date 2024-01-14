Dugger logged a career-high 109 tackles, to go along with two interceptions and 1.5 sacks in 17 games with the Patriots during the 2023 regular season.

Dugger, who Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site describes as one of the NFL's most versatile defenders, is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason. It remains to be seen if he'll re-sign with the team that took him in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, but if so Dugger would be in line to remain a key cog in New England's defense in 2024, while operating as a starting safety.