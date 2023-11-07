Dugger registered six tackles (four solo) and returned a 20-yard interception in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Commanders.
Dugger's interception came with 23 seconds left in the second quarter on a Sam Howell pass intended for Jahan Dotson in the endzone that stopped the Commanders' late drive. Dugger has now recorded a pick in back-to-back games and he's suddenly on track to match or surpass the three interceptions he had in 2022. His 63 tackles is second on the team behind Ja'Whaun Bentley (68).
