Dugger and the Patriots agreed Sunday on a four-year, $58 million deal, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

According to Rapoport, Dugger's contract is worth up to $66 million and contains $32.5 million guaranteed. Earlier in the offseason, New England placed its transition tag on Dugger, but the tag merely served as a placeholder until the 28-year-old safety was able to work out a longer-team deal with the Patriots. Dugger turned in his best season yet in 2023, appearing in all 17 of the Patriots' games while logging 109 tackles, 1.5 sacks, seven passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble.