During the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Jones didn't make any throws, while Bailey Zappe logged multiple QB reps and was followed by practice squad member Malik Cunningham, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Coach Bill Belichick has declined to name a starting quarterback for this weekend's game against the Chargers. However, based on what transpired during the initial stages of Wednesday's practice, it looks like Zappe -- who replaced Jones after halftime during the Patriots' 10-7 loss to the Giants on Sunday -- could get the nod versus Los Angeles. Jones has started all 11 games for the 2-9 Patriots this season, but he's been pulled from four games in that span.