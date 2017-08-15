Play

Slater (hamstring) was sidelined from Monday's practice, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

The severity of the injury is unknown at this time. Slater is a wide receiver on the depth chart, but he has not caught a regular-season pass since 2011. The former fifth-rounder has maintained a spot on the team due to his special teams play and leadership.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories