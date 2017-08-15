Patriots' Matthew Slater: Sidelined Monday
Slater (hamstring) was sidelined from Monday's practice, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
The severity of the injury is unknown at this time. Slater is a wide receiver on the depth chart, but he has not caught a regular-season pass since 2011. The former fifth-rounder has maintained a spot on the team due to his special teams play and leadership.
