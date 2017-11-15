Patriots' Matthew Slater: Unlikely to play Week 11
Slater (hamstring) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Raiders, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Slater sustained the hamstring injury in the Week 10 win over the Broncos in Denver, and rather than remain in Colorado Springs to train with the team, he elected to return to New England to rehab the injury. That will result in Slater missing practice Wednesday, and it appears unlikely the special teams captain will rejoin the team in California ahead of the Patriots' matchup with Oakland. With just eight offensive snaps on the season, Slater's expected absence won't have an impact on the Patriots' passing attack, but his presence would be missed on the team's kick-coverage units.
