Bryant (illness) was a limited participant at the Patriots' practice Thursday.
Bryant missed the team's first practice of the week Wednesday with an illness, but his return Thursday seems to suggest that he'll be ready to go for Sunday's regular season finale with the Jets. The dual-threat cornerback has recorded 15 tackles and a pass deflection while compiling 49 punt-return yards over the last three contests.
