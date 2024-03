Bryant signed a contract with the Texans on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Bryant will suit up for a new franchise in 2024 after spending the first four years of his career in New England. The Washington product appeared in all 17 games last season, recording 77 tackles (65 solo), including 1.0 sacks, while also forcing two fumbles and grabbing an interception. The 26-year-old should have the opportunity to bolster the depth in Houston's secondary next season.