Bryant (chest) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Colts.

After being limited in practice this week, Bryant approached the contest listed as questionable. With his availability confirmed, the cornerback is in line to remain a key cog in the Patriots' secondary in Week 10. Through nine games, Bryant -- who notched seven tackles in a Week 9 loss to the Commanders -- has recorded 48 tackles, two forced fumbles and a sack, numbers that keep him on the radar in deeper IDP formats.