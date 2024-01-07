Bryant (illness) is active Sunday against the Jets.
Bryant was able to log limited practices Thursday and Friday despite dealing with an illness, so it's probably no surprise the Washington product will be on the field Sunday. He should get the start at corner, opposite Shaun Wade.
