Bryant recorded two tackles (two solo) and an interception in Sunday's 10-6 loss against the Colts.

Bryant failed to tally five total tackles for the fourth time in 10 games this season, but he salvaged his day by running under a tipped Gardner Minshew pass early in the third quarter to secure his first pick of the campaign. Opposing quarterbacks have mostly had their way with Bryant in 2023 though, and his tackle production isn't consistent enough to warrant IDP consideration in all but the deepest of formats.