Bryant (illness) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Jets.

Bryant could be trending in the right direction to play Sunday, as he began the Patriots' week of practice with a DNP but followed that up with limited work both Thursday and Friday. If the Washington product is unable to suit up in Week 18, Alex Austin could shoulder an increased workload in New England's secondary and Demario Douglas would likely assume the team's top punt-returner duties.