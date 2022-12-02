Agholor brought in two of three targets for 17 yards and recovered a fumble in the Patriots' 24-10 loss to the Bills on Thursday night.

The veteran wideout tied multiple pass catchers for second on the team in receptions, with younger speedsters Marcus Jones, a cornerback, and Tyquan Thornton notably recording longer catches. Agholor had offered some reason for optimism by flashing with a 6-65-1 line against the Vikings on Thanksgiving Night, but Thursday's production has been much more his norm since Week 5. Agholor's next opportunity to boost his numbers comes in a Week 14 road matchup versus the Cardinals on Monday night, Dec. 12.