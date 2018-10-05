Chung had 11 tackles (three solo), an interception and a half-sack in Thursday's win over the Colts.

Chung doubled his tackle output for the season and added his first interception of the year in the final minute of the second quarter, leading to a Patriots' field goal. The 31-year-old and the Pats defense have a difficult matchup with the Chiefs high-powered offense next week.

More News
Our Latest Stories