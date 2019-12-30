Play

Dorsett brought in one of four targets for 50 yards in the Patriots' 27-24 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Dorsett's big play aside, he was a non-factor despite compiling his highest yardage total since Week 3. The speedster hadn't logged a target his previous two games and failed to come up with his pair of looks three contests ago, so Sunday's sole reception was actually a step up. However, Dorsett and the rest of the pass-catching corps will presumably have to be a lot more productive in next weekend's wild-card game against the Texans for the Patriots to have a chance to advance to the divisional round.

