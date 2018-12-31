Dorsett hauled in all five of his targets for 34 yards and a TD in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Jets.

With Cordarrelle Patterson (knee) inactive Sunday, Dorsett 's involvement in the Patriots' offense increased and as has been the case when given expanded opportunities, the wideout did his job capably. The 25-year-old speedster finished the 2018 season with 32 catches (on 42 targets) for 290 yards and three TDs in 16 games. His numbers were capped by the fact that there were multiple games in which he wasn't targeted, but Dorsett was able to produce when the team was shorthanded at wideout. The 2015 first-rounder is eligible to become a free agent this offseason.