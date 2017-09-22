Play

Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Listed as questionable this week

Dorsett (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in a limited fashion all week.

We'll verify Dorsett's Week 3 status in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, but with Brandin Cooks, as well as (presumably both) Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola all on hand Sunday, Dorsett could move down a notch in the Patriots' wideout pecking order this weekend after reeling in all three of his targets for 68 yards in Week 2, while Amendola was on the shelf.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories