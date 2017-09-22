Patriots' Phillip Dorsett: Listed as questionable this week
Dorsett (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after practicing in a limited fashion all week.
We'll verify Dorsett's Week 3 status in advance of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, but with Brandin Cooks, as well as (presumably both) Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola all on hand Sunday, Dorsett could move down a notch in the Patriots' wideout pecking order this weekend after reeling in all three of his targets for 68 yards in Week 2, while Amendola was on the shelf.
