Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Questionable versus Jets
Burkhead (foot) is officially listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Jets.
Burkhead has missed two consecutive contests due to a lingering foot injury, but he appears to have a chance at retaking the field Week 7 against the Jets. In the event that Burkhead manages to suit up, he'll mix into New England's rushing attack alongside Sony Michel and James White, making him a hit-or-miss fantasy option.
More News
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Logs another limited practice session•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Logs another limited practice•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Not playing, as expected•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: In line to sit Thursday•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Limited during walkthrough•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Fantasy football picks, Week 7 rankings
No. 1-ranked Fantasy football expert Jacob Gibbs reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Week 7 injury report: Gurley & DJ issues
Running back injuries piled up fast, didn't they? Dave Richard lays out what's happening in...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 7, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...