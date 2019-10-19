Play

Patriots' Rex Burkhead: Questionable versus Jets

Burkhead (foot) is officially listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Jets.

Burkhead has missed two consecutive contests due to a lingering foot injury, but he appears to have a chance at retaking the field Week 7 against the Jets. In the event that Burkhead manages to suit up, he'll mix into New England's rushing attack alongside Sony Michel and James White, making him a hit-or-miss fantasy option.

