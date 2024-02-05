Burkhead announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday.

Now 33 years old, Burkhead spent the 2023 season out of the league after going unsigned as a free agent. Selected in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Bengals, Burkhead spent the first four years of his career in Cincinnati followed by four seasons with the Patriots and his final two with the Texans. In total, Burkhead amassed a career 488-1,908-17 rushing line and 192-1,534-9 receiving across 115 contests. He made it to a pair of Super Bowls with New England, winning a ring in 2018. Burkhead notably scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime to beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game that postseason.