Burkhead is poised for a bigger role Sunday versus the Chiefs with Dameon Pierce (ankle) ruled out.
Burkhead and Dare Ogunbowale are the two healthy running backs on the Texans' active roster, while Gerrid Doaks and Royce Freeman are candidates to be elevated from the practice squad for Week 15. Burkhead appears to be the best bet for carries between the tackles and in short-yardage situations, but he's also averaging just 3.1 yards on his 26 rushes and 5.8 yards on his 29 catches through 12 games this season.