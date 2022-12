Burkhead did not have a carry and caught two of four targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs in Week 15.

Burkhead was speculated to be in line for more involvement in the running game with starter Dameon Pierce (ankle) inactive, but he was never handed the ball. Instead, he watched Dare Ogunbowale (27 snaps, eight carries, 14 yards) and elevated practice-teamer Royce Freeman (24 snaps, 11 carries, 51 yards) lead the ground attack.