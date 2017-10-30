Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Finds end zone versus Chargers
Gronkowski caught five of nine targets for 57 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 21-13 win over the Chargers.
Gronk led his team in targets on the day and got them on the board with a two-yard touchdown grab at the start of the second quarter. He failed to connect with Tom Brady on a couple of occasions, but his fifth touchdown of the season and sixth straight game over 50 yards receiving were enough for another solid fantasy performance. Gronkowski hasn't carried an injury designation since returning from the thigh injury that cost him a game earlier this month, and he'll now enjoy a bye before the Week 10 matchup with the Broncos.
