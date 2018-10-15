Patriots' Rob Gronkowski: Finishes strong
Gronkowski caught three passes (four targets) for 97 yards in Sunday's 43-40 victory over the Chiefs.
Gronk was held in check for the majority of the game as the Patriots tried to control the ball on the ground against the Chiefs' high-octane offense. The 29-year-old entered the fourth quarter with just one catch for 16 yards, but he came alive on New England's final two drives with gains of 39 and 42 yards respectively, setting up the eventual game-winning field goal as time expired. Gronkowski didn't appear to suffer a setback to his ankle, but don't be surprised if he carries a questionable tag (as he usually does) heading into Week 7's matchup with the Bears.
