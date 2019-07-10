Patriots' Sony Michel: Aiming for training camp return
Michel (knee) hopes to be ready for the start of training camp, NFL.com's Jeremy Bergman reports. "It's a process and it's just something that I'm just kind of working towards," Michel said Tuesday. "That's the goal to be ready for training camp."
Michel reportedly ran at full speed during recent workouts at the TB12 Sports Therapy Center in Foxborough, MA. His mounting track record of knee injuries has contributed to speculation about rookie third-round pick Damien Harris stealing carries, but it appears Michel will return to health in time to defend his role as the lead ballcarrier in New England.
