Through the first handful of training camp practices, Jeff Howe of The Athletic notes that the Patriots "are really taking it easy" on Michel's knee.

Given Michel's track record of knee woes, it makes sense for the team not to push things with the second-year back. Still, Howe suggests that "it'd be nice to see Michel get a chance to refine his route-running techniques in order to become an every-down threat." At this stage, the Patriots' backfield is deep and talented, a reality that presents some issues from a fantasy perspective. That said, it's rare that a season (or preseason for that matter) goes by without some attrition due to injury. When healthy, Michel tops the team's depth chart at his position, but on any given week he can lose touches to pass-catching ace James White, versatile Rex Burkhead and even third-rounder Damien Harris, who has opened eyes in training camp with his ability between the tackles.