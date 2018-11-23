Patriots' Sony Michel: Listed as questionable
Michel (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in a limited fashion all week, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.
Michel is one of five players listed as questionable by the Patriots this week, but with no reported setbacks in his return to action in Week 10 against the Titans, we'd expected him to be a go Sunday, bolstered by added healing time afforded by the team's Week 11 bye. Now that he's further removed from his latest knee issue, the 2018 first-rounder is a bounce-back candidate this weekend, as he squares off against the 3-7 Jets, a playing context that could well lead to a game flow that favors Michel on Sunday.
