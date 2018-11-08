Patriots' Sony Michel: Logs limited practice Thursday
Michel (knee) logged a limited practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Michel was listed as limited Wednesday as well, but that session was a walk-through. The running back is thus trending in the right direction as Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff against the Titans approaches, but he's still likely to be officially listed as "questionable" for that contest by the Patriots come Friday.
