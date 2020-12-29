With Damien Harris (ankle) inactive, Michel is in line to head the Patriots' backfield Monday night against the Bills, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reports.

Also on hand are change-of-pace back James White and rookie reserve J.J. Taylor, but as was the case in the Patriots' Week 15 loss to the Dolphins, Michel should serve as the team's top early-down back Monday. Against Miami, the 2018 first-rounder logged 74 yards on 10 carries and added an eight-yard reception.