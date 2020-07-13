Michel has been rehabbing from foot surgery at the team facility, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

While most players won't be allowed to use NFL team facilities until training camp, guys who are rehabbing injuries have been permitted to work with trainers. Michel had foot surgery in May, with reports suggesting it was a minor procedure to relieve lingering discomfort. He doesn't appear to be using a walking boot, but it's otherwise unclear how he's progressing through the rehab process. Any missed practice time could free up additional first-team reps for Damien Harris and Rex Burkhead.