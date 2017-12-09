Patriots' Tom Brady: Clear of injury designation

Brady (Achilles) will not carry an injury designation into Monday night's game against the Dolphins, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Brady and the Patriots actually opted for him to receive injury treatment rather than practice Saturday, but avoiding the questionable tag should quell most concerns. The veteran signal caller has played through the injury the last few weeks and is primed to continue that against the Dolphins in Week 14.

