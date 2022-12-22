Thornton (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bengals after practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

If active Saturday, Thornton could see added Week 16 snaps, with DeVante Parker (concussion) still out. However, having logged a total of 17 catches for 166 yards and a TD on 33 targets through 10 games overall, the 2022 second-rounder remains a speculative fantasy lineup option as the Patriots' stretch run approaches.