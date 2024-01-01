Thornton caught all three of his targets in Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Bills.

With DeVante Parker exiting the contest with a rib injury, Thornton (who logged five snaps in Week 16) saw an uptick in playing time (37 snaps) Sunday. If Parker ends up sidelined for the Patriots' season finale against the Jets this weekend, Thornton could continue to see added opportunities in Week 18, but even then, he'd only be a lineup option in the deepest of fantasy formats.