Thornton (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Thornton approached the contest listed as questionable after logging a limited practice Friday, and he'll end up missing the Patriots' season finale. In his absence, DeVante Parker, Demario Douglas, Jalen Reagor and Kayshon Boutte will handle the team's Week 18 WR duties. The 2022 second-rounder thus finishes the 2023 campaign with 13 catches on 23 targets for 91 yards in nine games.
