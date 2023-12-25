Thornton was on the field for five of a possible 58 snaps on offense in Sunday's 26-23 win over the Broncos, per Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.
Even with JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) inactive, Thornton saw limited usage Sunday, en route to catching his only target for 11 yards. The 2022 second-rounder has two more games to make a mark before the 2023 season ends, but with just 10 catches for 67 yards on 20 targets in eight games to date, he remains off the fantasy lineup radar.
